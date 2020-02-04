Kareena Kapoor Khan's Casual Looks To Take Cues From Before Stepping Out!

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most admired fashion divas in the Bollywood industry. Kareena's dressing style -- be it her casual wear, gym wear or even her airport looks -- often makes headlines. The way she puts together simple pieces to make any outfit fashionable is simply commendable. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual outfits that are still high in fashion.

Kareena Kapoor's casual outfits

Kareena Kapoor in a basic red T-shirt and mid-waist jeans shows that a simple outfit looks so put together and stylish when you pair it with the perfect bag and specs.

Kareena Kapoor is seen in a jumpsuit in this pic. The outfit is perfect for days when you have trouble deciding what to wear. Jumpsuits are cute and casual and can be your go-to option.

Even megastars like Kareena struggle to get out of the house. For days when you feel sleepy and yet have a commitment to fulfill, opt for a bright coloured hoodie and pair it up with a basic black. Always wear goggles to hide your sleepy eyes.

Kareena Kapoor in this picture can be seen in a casual T-shirt of a musical band and paired it up with basic blue jeans. The highlight of the outfit is the funky rock band T-shirt which is complemented with just a basic kajal to enhance the eyes.

Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor

