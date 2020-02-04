Union Budget
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Casual Looks To Take Cues From Before Stepping Out!

Bollywood News

Kareena Kapoor Khan is often considered as one of the best dressed Bollywood actors. Her fashion sense oozes of comfort from which you can take cues! Read on

Written By Surabhi Sabat | Mumbai | Updated On:
kareena kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most admired fashion divas in the Bollywood industry. Kareena's dressing style -- be it her casual wear, gym wear or even her airport looks -- often makes headlines. The way she puts together simple pieces to make any outfit fashionable is simply commendable. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's casual outfits that are still high in fashion. 

Kareena Kapoor's casual outfits

Kareena Kapoor in a basic red T-shirt and mid-waist jeans shows that a simple outfit looks so put together and stylish when you pair it with the perfect bag and specs. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena Kapoor is seen in a jumpsuit in this pic. The outfit is perfect for days when you have trouble deciding what to wear. Jumpsuits are cute and casual and can be your go-to option. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even megastars like Kareena struggle to get out of the house. For days when you feel sleepy and yet have a commitment to fulfill, opt for a bright coloured hoodie and pair it up with a basic black. Always wear goggles to hide your sleepy eyes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Kareena Kapoor in this picture can be seen in a casual T-shirt of a musical band and paired it up with basic blue jeans. The highlight of the outfit is the funky rock band T-shirt which is complemented with just a basic kajal to enhance the eyes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Image courtesy: therealkareenakapoor

 

 

