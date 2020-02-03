Taimur Ali Khan Takes Posing Cues From Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan

Taimur Ali Khan is currently the youngest and one of the most loved star kids of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's adorable kid Taimur is always making headlines for his cute antics. People have always enjoyed watching Taimur Ali Khan. His beautiful blue eyes have always grabbed everyone's attention. Kareena's cute child is usually seen adorably posing for the paparazzi.

Just today, a picture has gone viral on the internet. In the picture, Taimur Ali Khan has stolen the limelight as he is posing along with his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. The mother-son duo has pulled off this perfect traditional avatar. In the picture, Taimur is wearing a dark blue kurta paired with a white pyjama. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning wearing a yellow saree. Kareena has accessorized her outfit with chandbalis and a gajra in her hair.

Check out the pictures below

It appears that little Taimur is learning how to pose from his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan. The pictures of this little star have captured everyone's attention. many fans commented on this picture. This is not the first time that Taimur has sported traditional avatar. On the occasion of Rakshabandhan in 2018, Taimur's kurta look made everyone go 'aww'. 3-year-old Taimur adorably posed with his older sister Sara Ali Khan.

Taimur is also known for his adorable bonding with his cousin sister Inaaya Kemmu. The two of them are always seen playing and posing for pictures together.

