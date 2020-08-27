Kareena Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Celebs Who Wished Neha Dhupia On Her Birthday

Former Miss India and Bollywood actor, Neha Dhupia turned a year older today. August 27, 2020, marks the 39th birthday of Dhupia and thus, heartfelt birthday wishes by her Bollywood pals have started pouring in on social media since the morning. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Katrina Kaif, here's a list of celebrities who wished the Roadies judge on her 39th birthday:

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Earlier this morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to wish 'firecracker' Neha Dhupia on her special day. Kareena dug up her photo gallery and shared a throwback picture of herself and husband Saif Ali Khan along with Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi. Sharing the picture, Bebo wrote, "Happy Birthday Firecracker".

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif penned a sweet birthday note for 39-year-old by calling her 'the life of the party'. Katrina shared a solo picture of Dhupia on her Instagram stories to express her love for her Singh Is Kinng co-star. The diva wrote, "Happiest birthday @nehadhupia keep being the boss that you are....and the life of the party wherever you go.... love you".

Malaika Arora

India's Best Dance judge Malaika Arora also took to Instagram to wish Neh (Neha Dhupia) on her 39th birthday. Arora shared a selfie with Dhupia on her Instagram stories, wherein both the divas are seen posing for the camera, flaunting their quirky retro headpieces. Sharing the selfie, the 46-year-old wrote, "Happy Bday Neh".

Soha Ali Khan

BFF Soha Ali Khan also wished Neha Dhupia on her birthday in an extensive Instagram post. Soha penned an emotional birthday wish for the Tumhari Sulu actor by calling her a 'bright shining star'. Kunal Kemmu's wife also welcomed her friend to 'the decade of deliverance' as she wrote, "When Neha walks into a room everybody notices. If you don’t see her, you hear her. And when she leaves the room she takes a little something from it with her. Not in a kleptomaniac swiping your cutlery sort of way but in the way the air seems to go a little flat and limp on her departure. @nehadhupia Happy Birthday you bright shining star!! Welcome to the decade of deliverance" (sic). Check out her post below:

Sania Mirza

The Indian tennis legend, Sania Mirza also wished her favourite 'hooommaannn' on her special day. Sharing a picture with Neha from what appears to be a vanity van, Sania wrote, "Happy birthday to one of my fav hooommaannn @nehadhupia have the best year". Take a look:

(Image credit: Neha Dhupia, Kareena Kapoor FC and Katrina Kaif Instagram)

