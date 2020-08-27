Malaika Arora And Bharti Singh’s Meme Of An ‘ideal Pose’ Will Leave You In Splits

Malaika Arora recently took to her Instagram story to share a hilarious meme of herself along with comedienne Bharti Singh. The meme revolved around one trying to nail the ideal pose. The meme of Malaika along with Bharti may inevitably leave one in splits.

Malaika Arora and Bharti Singh's hilarious meme

Talking about the same, the picture has a collage pictures of Malaika and Bharti trying to pull off a pose in a wall. The first picture has Malaika pulling off an elegant pose using her arms where she can be seen sporting a light-purple striped attire. The picture is captioned stating, 'The pose I Want To Try.' At the side of her picture, Bharti can be seen trying to give off the same pose with her arms stretched against the wall while giving out a hilarious expression.

She is donning a printed pink traditional attire. Bharti's picture is captioned stating, 'The Pose I End Up Trying.' The apt situation of the meme makes it a funny one to witness. Malaika took to her social media to share the same and tagged Bharti Singh too. For the unversed, Malaika and Bharti worked together in the reality show, India's Got Talent. While Malaika was one of the panellists on the show, Bharti was the host of the reality show along with Rithvik Dhanjani. The two were known to engage in some funny banter on the show and even pulled each other's legs. Take a look at the meme shared by Malaika.

Malaika Arora's picture with her girl pals

Recently, Malaika had also taken to her social media to share a throwback picture along with her girl squad. The picture was of her posing along with Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla, and Malika Bhatt. Take a look at the picture shared by her.

Meanwhile, Malaika and Bharti will also be sharing the screen space in the dance reality show, India's Best Dancer. Bharti will don the hat of the host for the show along with her husband, Harsh Limbachiya. Malaika will be seen as a judge on the same along with Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Tushar Shetty.

