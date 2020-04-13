The Debate
Malaika Arora Shares Her No-makeup Look On Instagram; See The Picture

Bollywood News

Malaika Arora is a renowned Bollywood celebrity. Recently, she shared a no-makeup photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Missing -my-family-friends-face".

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Malaika Arora

Bollywood actor Malaika Arora has been spending time indoors amid the nationwide lockdown. She often takes to social media and shares her photos and videos while following her passion for cooking and involving herself in constructive activities. Recently, she shared a no-makeup selfie of herself. In the caption accompanying the post, Arora revealed that she has been missing her 'families-friends' face. She also asserted her fans to stay home and stay safe with the popular trending hashtag.

Malaika Arora's no-makeup selfie look

Besides her sun-kissed selfie, Malaika Arora shared different quarantine pictures on her official Instagram page. She has been working out extensively, giving rest to her body, napping with her girlfriends and following the recipes of her mother, Joyce Arora. Have a look at her recent no-makeup selfie photo on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Malaika Arora's recent works

On the professional front, Malaika Arora has been featured in different music videos and movies. Recently, she has judged a few reality shows including India’s Got Talent, India’s Next Top Model, and Supermodel of the Year. Currently, she is also judging a dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer.

