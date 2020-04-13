Fans Call Kareena Kapoor "rude" In An "unfiltered" BTS Video From 'What Women Want', WATCH

Kareena Kapoor is known to speak her mind and has often made headlines for her jibes at co-stars. In a viral video, the actor's "unfiltered" behaviour did not go down well with her fans. Read more for details:

Kareena Kapoor slammed for her "rude" behaviour in BTS video from What Women Want

In a recent Instagram video of Kareena Kapoor posted by a fan page, fans have slammed the actor for her "rudeness" and "misbehaviour". The short video is a BTS from her radio show, What Women Want where she can be seen getting ready. In the video, Kareena can be seen in an unpleasant mood barking orders at everyone while a poker-faced Rhea Kapoor is sitting on the couch with her.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorably Cute Pics Of Her 'Easter Bunnies' Taimur & Saif Ali Khan

However, fans did not seem happy with Kareena Kapoor's behaviour in the BTS video from What Women Want. Rather than enjoying it, they are in fact, slamming the actor for her behaviour. Take a look at the comments here:

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Jacqueline Fernandez's Quirky Boomerang Can't Be Missed

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Taimur Make For A Stylish Mother-son Duo In This Throwback Pic

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Throwback Pictures Prove That She Was Born To Be A Diva

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movies

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the movie English Medium which also starred Irrfan Khan. Currently, she has Takht in her kitty which is a multi-starrer period drama on the Mughal era. The movie also stars Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar. Other than this, she will also star in Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan which is an official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks in the lead. She will also appear in the TV series, Poo Diaries.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Dreams Of Beach Holiday With Saif & Taimur In Throwback Pic

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Dances To Halkat Jawaani In This Throwback Video, Fans Go "wow"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.