Priyanka Chopra's Throwback Photoshoot Picture Is Truly A Delight For Every Fan

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most glamourous actors in Bollywood. The actor has always managed to impress fans with her glam avatar, acting prowess, fashion statements. Priyanka Chopra also goes on to enjoy a huge fan following and also treats fans with some stunning pictures. A recent picture of Priyanka Chopra has taken the internet by storm making fans fall in love with her even more.

Priyanka Chopra’s stylist Ami Patel recently shared a stunning throwback picture from one of her photoshoots and it is completely unmissable. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen giving a striking pose. She is also seen wearing a white top with denim shorts and styled it with an embellished white and golden jacket and a white boot like heels. The actor also completed the look with a straight hairdo, dewy makeup and a statement ring. Check out the stunning picture below.

Seems like fans are loving this throwback picture of Priyanka Chopra. They went on to comment on all things nice on this post. One of her fans commented saying, “stunning”. While the other one said’ “gorgeous”. Check out some more comments on Priyanka Chopra’s this stunning picture.

On the work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The film was lauded by fans and film critics but did not manage to make a mark at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. She will be seen sharing screen space with Pedro Pascal and Sung Kang. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is expected to hit the silver screens in 2020.

