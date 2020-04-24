Parineeti Chopra Or Madhuri Dixit: Who Aced Beige Outfit Better?

Fans look up to their favourite Bollywood divas to lead them through when it comes to fashion. While these Bollywood divas inspire fans, they also get inspired by each other. At times, Bollywood celebrities get spotted wearing similar outfits and this is the case for Madhuri Dixit and Parineeti Chopra’s similar-looking outfit.

Madhuri Dixit, who is known for elegant beauty, opted for a beige coloured outfit that looked completely stunning. The diva can be seen sporting a full sleeves shimmery top with a plunging neckline along with a beige coloured pleated skirt and topped it with a big belt. Madhuri Dixit opted for a bun hairdo with glowy makeup, studded earring and a pair of black high heels. Check out the picture below.

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, sported a similar looking outfit. The actor sported a golden oval neck shimmery top and beige coloured pleated skirt and completed the outfit with a beige coloured belt. The actor opted for a tousled hairdo, bold makeup and a pair of beige coloured high heels. The actor looked gorgeous in this outfit. Check out the picture below.

On the professional front

Parineeti Chopra will be seen sharing the silver screen alongside Arjun Kapoor in the film, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and bankrolled by Yash Raj Films. The film was supposed to release on March 20, 2020, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, the film has been delayed. Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, was last seen in Abhishek Varman’s Kalank alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. The film garnered praise from fans and movie critics.

