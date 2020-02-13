Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan & Taimur Ali Khan Spotted Having A Fam-jam In Bandra

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are often spotted outside their Bandra residence with their son Taimur Ali Khan. Sometimes Taimur is seen playing on a swing or the duo is seen carrying him as they step out for a casual day out. Recently, the duo was again spotted at their Bandra residence and this time, it seemed like a casual day out.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Taimur Ali Khan spotted in Bandra

In the pictures, Saif is seen carrying Taimur on his shoulders while Kareena walks behind them.

Saif Ali Khan is seen wearing a white coloured kurta, teaming it with green shorts. His look was completed with black shoes. On the other hand, Taimur is seen twinning his outfit with his father as he wore a white pajama set and white shoes.

Kareena Kapoor is seen giving major casual day out outfit vibes as she wore a grey tank top and paired it with black joggers. Interestingly, the actor paired her outfit with Kolhapuri chappals and completed the look with black-framed sunglasses.

Saif Ali Khan was last seen in filmmaker Nitin Kakkar's Jawaani Jaaneman. The film features Saif, Tabu, and debutant Alaya Furniturewala and is written by Hussain Dalal, Abbas Dalal, and others. The film revolves around a carefree middle-aged man who spends most of his time with women and loves to party, until one day he comes across a young girl who happens to be his biological daughter and the twist comes when he realises that she is pregnant. The movie did moderately well at the box office.

Image Courtesy: PR Agency

