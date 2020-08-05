'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon' Shooting Locations Include Some Scenic Places In New Zealand

Sooraj Barjatya is one such filmmaker whose movies generally transform into blockbusters. The celebrated director is known for making iconic family entertainers like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, and Hum Saath Saath Hain amongst others. But, one movie of Sooraj which was purely a romantic drama is none other than Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon. It was a modern adaption of classic film Chitchor released in the year 2003. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon cast includes Kareena Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Abhishek Bachan in lead roles.

Apart from strong characters, mesmerizing tracks, and a good story, a major highlight of the Rajshri film Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is gorgeous locations it is filmed at. The surreal snow-clad mountains views added to the popularity of this Kareena Kapoor starrer in a major way. Talking about the breathtaking visuals, here is the list of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Shooting Locations which you must be aware of.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Shooting Location

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon is a story about a young girl named Sanjana(Kareena Kapoor) who lives with her family in a place called Sundar Nagar, a hill station in India. In reality, the location showcased in the movie as Sundar Nagar is New Zealand. With surreal visuals, picturesque hills, and greenery all over, the makers of this romantic-musical shot a major portion of MPKDH in places like Aukland, Christchurch and also the famous Queenstown.

Hence it was won't be incorrect to say that the prime Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon shooting location is New Zealand. From song sequences to some intense scenes, all are filmed in the 'Land of the Long White Clouds'. A turning point in the film is the scene where Sanjana realises her love for Prem (Hrithik Roshan) and runs towards him outside her college. Named Sophiya College but, actually, it is the prestigious Hagley Community College which is located in Auckland. Another important Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Shooting Location where the soulful romantic number 'Aur Mohabbat Hai' was filmed in Queensland. And, various frames of the beautiful town along with the Alps, Lake Wakatipu are captured astonishingly by the cinematographer.

Apart from Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon Filming locations overseas some parts of the romantic-musical are also shot in Mumbai as well. To name a few, Hiranandani Complex, Mehboob Studios, Renaissance Hotel in Powai etc. Coming to the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon cast it was the first time these three famous new-age actors shared screen space together. In terms of Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon reviews, the film received mixed reviews by both viewers and critics. However, songs like Kasam Ki Kasam, Oh Ajnaabi, and the MPKDH title track were chartbuster hits.

