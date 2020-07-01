Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Her Favourite IPL Team And Indian Cricketer

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 20 years in the industry on Tuesday. The 39-year old is not oblivious to cricket as she and her husband Saif Ali Khan had recently even decided to bid for an IPL team. Kareena Kapoor Khan's father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi is widely regarded as one of India's most successful cricket captains of all-time.

Kareena Kapoor Khan snubs Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni as she name Virat Kohli her favourite cricketer

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid Mumbai Indians supporter and the Bollywood actor has been spotted donning the franchise's journey on several occasions on social media. So who is the favourite cricketer of Kareena Kapoor Khan? While speaking to OneIndia, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed the name of her favourite cricketer.

Most of the fans in the present generation would pick Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni for the kind of impact they have had on Indian cricket. However, Kareena Kapoor Khan snubbed both the veterans as she named India skipper Virat Kohli as her favourite cricketer. Kareen Kapoor Khan even went to the extent of saying that Virat Kohli is the next Sachin Tendulkar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she loves the way Virat Kohli plays. Kareena Kapoor Khan also said that Virat Kohli is the reason why India wins so many matches in succession. The duo were photographed alongside their film actor spouses, Saif Ali Khan and Anushka Sharma respectively in 2019, as both the couples were holidaying in Switzerland at the same time.

Virat Kohli has regularly drawn comparisons with Sachin Tendulkar and rightly so. The right-hander has already scored 43 centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and is second only to Tendulkar who has an unbelievable 49 centuries to his name. Virat Kohli has also been the highest ODI run-scorer in this decade, and by looking at the way he is going, it seems like the Indian captain is not going to slow down anytime soon.

In fact, when it comes to captaincy, the 31-year-old has achieved incredible success in all three formats. Virat Kohli hasn’t lost a Test and ODI series at home as a captain and that defines how dominant he has been with his batting as well as his leadership.

IMAGE COURTESY: KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN & VIRAT KOHLI INSTAGRAM