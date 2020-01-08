Kareena Kapoor Khan Opens Up About Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Dating Rumours

The speculations of Kartik Aaryan dating Sara Ali Khan have been going on for a long time now. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about whether they are actually dating or not. Kareena Kapoor Khan answered this question very cleverly. Here is what she had to say.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sara and Kartik being in a relationship

While conversing with the portal, Kareena expressed that she also had asked the same question to Kartik Aaryan and he had said that currently, he is dating his work. Kareena said that the reply she received was very unclear and none of them tell her the truth. That is all she knows about it.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will be seen together in the Imtiaz Ali film Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie is speculated to be a remake of 2009's Love Aaj Kal. The movie will be releasing on February 14, 2020. In Love Aaj Kal, we had seen Sara’s father Saif in a romantic role opposite Deepika Padukone. Kartik Aaryan had also shared a few pictures of himself and Sara from the sets of the movie.

The speculations of both being in a relationship started after Sara Ali Khan had confessed that she likes Kartik on Koffee With Karan 6. After this, Ranveer Singh turned into a love cupid and was the one who brought the stars together. Only time will tell what the couple holds for their fans.

