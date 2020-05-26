Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have often been noticed for their chic and elegant style. The two Bollywood beauties have given their fans some remarkable films and fashionable outfits to take inspiration from. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have both donned various outfits, from sarees, dresses to even mini skirts and bikinis. Often the two actors have worn colliding outfits. Listed below are pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor slaying the cutout asymmetrical dress.

READ:Want To Know What Ingredients Kareena Kapoor Khan Used In Her Summer Face Mask? Read Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor: Who slayed the cutout asymmetrical dress?

Kareena Kapoor's post above stole the hearts of many fans. The actor was seen in a red one-shouldered asymmetrical dress. The dress was plain and the colour red spoke volumes. Kapoor's wavy and tousled hair stole the spotlight along with her natural and nude looking makeup look. She completed her look with a pair of nude strappy heels.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been spotted in some of the best designer outfits. The actor has made various appearances and has been seen donning sarees, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, suits, and much more. Every time, the viewers and Khan's fans have seen her in a new and exciting avatar. She has always experimented with her hair, makeup, attire, and even films. Fans seem to adore her look above and left several likes and comments on her post.

READ:Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Birthday Post For Bro-in-law Kunal Kemmu; See Here

READ:Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor's Net Worth Together Marks Their Huge Contribution To Cinema

On one hand, Kareena went for a bold red whereas Janhvi chose a bright blue. Janhvi Kapoor's dress was more of a two-piece that was quirky and reminded one of beaches and summer bliss. The actor kept her look simple with her no-makeup look, wavy hair, and no accessories on. She also added a dash of nude strappy heels with little feathers on it. The quirky look was also filled with layers and ruffles. Kapoor has always gone with the trends and has on many occasions set major trends herself.

Janhvi Kapoor has earlier too inspired and impressed many fans with her films and fashion. Fans have not only loved her style but have incorporated the same in their personal style. Fans have also gone ahead and posted several likes and comments on Janhvi Kapoor's post.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.