Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor's Net Worth Together Marks Their Huge Contribution To Cinema

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut with the 2018 romantic drama, Dhadak. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor's father, Boney Kapoor has reportedly produced over 25 films, in his stellar career spanning over three decades. While the father-daughter duo is known to be venturing into their respective careers, here's a look at Janhvi Kapoor's net worth and Boney Kapoor's net worth in 2020.

Janhvi Kapoor's net worth in 2020

As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around Rs 57.49 crores. Janhvi Kapoor's net worth is also apprehensive of her brand endorsements, and the actor is also the face of several popular magazines. Janhvi Kapoor, who is only two years old in the industry, has carved a niche for herself. Janhvi portrayed the role of a young charming girl in Dhadak and then went on to essay a never-before-seen avatar in Netflix's Ghost Stories. As of now, Janhvi Kapoor is touted to be one of the highest-paid newbies in the industry.

Boney Kapoor's net worth

Boney Kapoor, a renowned Bollywood producer, ventured into production with the movie, Mr. India, which released in 1987, one of the highest grossers of 1987. Ever since then, he has done a slew of movies and has gone on to become a big name in the filming fraternity. As per reports, Boney Kapoor has a net worth of more than Rs 153.34 crores ($20 million) as in 2017. Post that, no actual figures were quoted for Boney Kapoor's net worth individually.

Boney Kapoor's net worth saw a whopping upsurge when he produced Company, directed by Ram Gopal Varma in 2002. The movie was a success, as it won six Filmfare Awards. It also garnered critical acclaim at the 2004 Austin Film Festival and New York Asian Film Festival.

Janhvi Kapoor & Boney Kapoor's combined net worth

Overall, the father-daughter duo, Janhvi-Boney Kapoor's combined net worth is estimated to be a staggering amount of Rs 210.83 crores.

Boney Kapoor's upcoming production, Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The film is considered to be one of the much-anticipated movies of the year. Janvhi Kapoor has been roped in for Hardik Mehta’s Roohi Afzana, and Collin D’Cunha’s Dostana 2. The actor is also a part of Karan Johar’s historical drama Takht, along with a power-packed huge cast. Moreover, her upcoming outing, Sharan Sharma’s Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is reportedly hoping an OTT release.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

