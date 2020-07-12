Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Who Looks Better With Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid Kapoor entered the Bollywood industry with Ken Ghosh’s Ishq Vishk in 2003 and hasn’t looked back since. Having spent almost two decades in the industry, Shahid Kapoor has worked with many female actors. Here is whose chemistry out of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Shahid Kapoor looks better on-screen. Read ahead to know more-

Shahid Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor Khan or Priyanka Chopra Jonas?

In 2004, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared together on-screen for the first time as they played lead characters in Ken Ghosh’s Fida. Fardeen Khan also played the lead character in the movie. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who is hellbent to destroy his arch-enemy and his lover, who destroyed his life.

The two actors were then seen together in Priyadarshan and Kookie Gulati’s multi-starrer movie, Chup Chup Ke (2006). The movie also cast Paresh Rawal, Om Puri, and Rajpal Yadav as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a debt-ridden young man who attempts suicide but is rescued only to find that his luck is finally turning. In the same year, the two also appeared together in Abbas Alibhai Burmawalla and Mastan Alibhai Burmawalla’s multi-starrer 36 China Town.

In 2007, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shid Kapoor appeared together as lead characters in one of Bollywood’s classic movies, Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. The plot of the film revolves around a depressed wealthy businessman who finds his life-changing after he meets a spunky and care-free young woman. They were last seen together in Satish Kaushik’s Milengey Milengey (2010). During all these years, Shahid and Kareena even started dating each other by this time and turned into a real-life pair. However, by the time they did their last movie together, they had unfortunately broken up.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shahid Kapoor were seen together on-screen for the first time as they played the lead character in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey (2009). The plot of the film revolves around the desperate lives of two estranged twin brothers that converge over missing drugs, politics, racial prejudice, corrupt cops and unplanned pregnancy.

The two actors were last seen together on-screen in Kunal Kohli’s Teri Meri Kahaani (2012). Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shahid Kapoor also got into a relationship with each other during these years, but unfortunately broke up by the time they did their last movie together.

