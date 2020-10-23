On Malaika Arora's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz Based On 'Housefull' Actor

Malaika Arora started her career in the entertainment industry with MTV India. She used to be a Video Jockey at the channel for a few years before she started modelling. Malaika Arora paved her way in Bollywood with the dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). Soon after, Malaika Arora featured in an array of songs like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Dholna, among others.

Besides being a part of movies, Malaika Arora has appeared in several television shows. She made her small screen debut as one of the three judges on the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2005. Following the success of the reality show, Malaika Arora has turned judge for shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha, among others. On Malaika Arora's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movie, facts and trivia.

Malaika Arora quiz

1. Which song marked the debut of Malaika Arora in the industry?

Pyaar Ke Geet

Indian

Maa Tujhe Salaam

Chaiyya Chaiyya

2. Which Mahesh Babu starrer featured Malaika Arora?

Rathiraina

Athidhi

Mitron

Dear Comrade

3. Which song from the movie Welcome featured Malaika Arora?

Ucha Lamba Kad

I Wanna Fall in Love

Hoth Rasiley

Welcome

4. Which movie gave Malaika her first lead role?

Housefull

EMI

Dabangg

Happy New Year

5. Which movie features Malaika alongside Akshay Kumar?

Prem Kaa Game

Housefull

Hello India

Happy New Year

6. Which song from the movie Dabangg featured Malaika Arora?

Pandey Ji Seeti

Hud Hud Dabangg

Munni Badnaam Hui

Anarkali Disco Chali

7. Which movie marked the debut of Malaika Arora as film producer?

Dabangg

Dabangg 2

Housefull

Housefull 2

8. Which among these television shows is not judged by Malaika Arora?

India’s Best Dancer

India’s Got Talent

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa

Indian Idol

9. Malaika Arora served as a mentor in which Indian modelling reality show?

Perfect Bride

Makeover 101

India’s Next Top Model

Project Runway

10. Malaika Arora’s social media gives a glimpse of her favourite fitness workout. Can you guess her favourite workout?

Muscle training

Squats

Yoga

Dancing

Malaika Arora trivia quiz - Answers

Chaiyya Chaiyya

Rathiraina

Hoth Rasiley

EMI

Housefull

Munni Badnaam Hui

Dabangg

Indian Idol

India’s Next Top Model

Yoga

