On Malaika Arora's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz Based On 'Housefull' Actor

Malaika Arora is celebrating her birthday today, October 23. On the occasion of Malaika Arora's birthday, here is a quiz based on her movies and trivia.

Malaika Arora started her career in the entertainment industry with MTV India. She used to be a Video Jockey at the channel for a few years before she started modelling. Malaika Arora paved her way in Bollywood with the dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). Soon after, Malaika Arora featured in an array of songs like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Dholna, among others. 

Besides being a part of movies, Malaika Arora has appeared in several television shows. She made her small screen debut as one of the three judges on the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2005. Following the success of the reality show, Malaika Arora has turned judge for shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha, among others. On Malaika Arora's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movie, facts and trivia. 

Malaika Arora quiz

1. Which song marked the debut of Malaika Arora in the industry?

  • Pyaar Ke Geet
  • Indian
  • Maa Tujhe Salaam
  • Chaiyya Chaiyya

2. Which Mahesh Babu starrer featured Malaika Arora?

  • Rathiraina
  • Athidhi
  • Mitron
  • Dear Comrade

3. Which song from the movie Welcome featured Malaika Arora?

  • Ucha Lamba Kad
  • I Wanna Fall in Love
  • Hoth Rasiley
  • Welcome

4.  Which movie gave Malaika her first lead role?

  • Housefull
  • EMI
  • Dabangg
  • Happy New Year

5. Which movie features Malaika alongside Akshay Kumar?

  • Prem Kaa Game
  • Housefull
  • Hello India
  • Happy New Year

6.  Which song from the movie Dabangg featured Malaika Arora?

  • Pandey Ji Seeti
  • Hud Hud Dabangg
  • Munni Badnaam Hui
  • Anarkali Disco Chali

7. Which movie marked the debut of Malaika Arora as film producer?

  • Dabangg
  • Dabangg 2
  • Housefull
  • Housefull 2

8.  Which among these television shows is not judged by Malaika Arora?

  • India’s Best Dancer
  • India’s Got Talent
  • Jhalak Dikhla Jaa
  • Indian Idol

9.  Malaika Arora served as a mentor in which Indian modelling reality show?

  • Perfect Bride
  • Makeover 101
  • India’s Next Top Model
  • Project Runway

10.   Malaika Arora’s social media gives a glimpse of her favourite fitness workout. Can you guess her favourite workout?

  • Muscle training
  • Squats
  • Yoga
  • Dancing

Malaika Arora trivia quiz - Answers

  • Chaiyya Chaiyya
  • Rathiraina
  • Hoth Rasiley
  • EMI
  • Housefull
  • Munni Badnaam Hui
  • Dabangg
  • Indian Idol
  • India’s Next Top Model
  • Yoga

