On Malaika Arora's Birthday, Take This Trivia Quiz Based On 'Housefull' Actor

Malaika Arora started her career in the entertainment industry with MTV India. She used to be a Video Jockey at the channel for a few years before she started modelling. Malaika Arora paved her way in Bollywood with the dance number Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se (1998). Soon after, Malaika Arora featured in an array of songs like Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Dholna, among others.
Besides being a part of movies, Malaika Arora has appeared in several television shows. She made her small screen debut as one of the three judges on the dance reality show Nach Baliye in 2005. Following the success of the reality show, Malaika Arora has turned judge for shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, Zara Nachke Dikha, among others. On Malaika Arora's birthday, here's a quiz based on her movie, facts and trivia.
