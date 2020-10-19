Kareena Kapoor Khan Takes Away Fans' Monday Blues With Her 'Happy Monday' Video; Watch

On Monday, October 19, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor, took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video which features her having fun. In the video shared, Kareena can be seen playing with the door of her vanity van, pushing it open and pulling back close. She smiles as the camera records her enjoying at the moment.

Kareena Kapoor’s boomerang video

In the clip, pregnant Kareena has well-hidden her baby bump by donning a white shirt paired with a high-waist nude floral skirt. Minimalistic makeup and neatly tied her completes her look. Kareena’s quirky video is accompanied by a funny caption as well. It describes her action in the clip in a literal sense.

Now you see me... Now you don't ðŸ¤­

Happy Monday

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans of the actor couldn’t help themselves but appreciate her fun video. While some called it “lovely”, others taught it was a “sweet one”. Many others were seen flooding her post with heart emoticons. Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting to her boomerang video:

In other news, she recently celebrated her 8th wedding anniversary with husband Saif Ali Khan. On the occasion, she posted a picture of the duo, wherein Saif can be seen laying his head on Kareena’s shoulder. The elite couples smile as the camera clicked them. Along with the picture, Kareena penned down a heartfelt note for her husband. Check it out here:

Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu.

They both loved spaghetti and wine... and lived happily ever after. ðŸ˜‰



Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage ðŸ¤£ðŸ¤£ðŸŽˆðŸŽˆðŸ’¯ðŸ’¯â¤ï¸

On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here’s to eternity and beyond

What is next in store for Kareena Kapoor?

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen on the silver screen in Angrezi Medium. She is now gearing up for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The comedy-drama film is helmed by Advait Chandan and is loosely based on the American flick Forrest Gump.

