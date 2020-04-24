Kareena Kapoor Shares Quirky Tip To 'fall In Love' As She Lounges With Hubby Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning hearts on social media with her posts. And seems like she is making the most of the lockdown as she spends time with her husband, Saif Ali Khan and son, Taimur Ali Khan. The actor recently shared a picture-perfect moment with her husband which is too cute to miss.

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of her and her husband relaxing in the green grass. One can see the duo lying down as Saif Ali Khan is resting a book on his chest with eyes closed. While Kareena Kapoor Khan is all smiles giving a candid pose, the other picture shows Saif Ali Khan in the same pose and Kareena Kapoor sitting with folded legs striking a pose.

In the picture, Saif Ali Khan can be seen wearing a mint coloured t-shirt with dark blue chinos. Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a baby pink coloured dress. Along with the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan also went on to write, “Fall in love asleep... #Mess.” Check out the picture here.

Seeing this beautiful picture, fans cannot keep calm. The post has already got over 301,359 likes and counting in just one hour and several comments from fans. One of the fans wrote, “IM LITERALLY CRYING BRB.” While the other fan wrote “Goals.” Check out the picture below.

The actor has also been sharing some more adorable pictures from her time at home during the lockdown. She has been also showing fans a few insights from her home and fans are loving it. Check out some more photos from her social media handle below.

