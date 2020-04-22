It's A 'Whatever Wednesday' For Kareena Kapoor Khan; See Picture Inside

Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Kareena Kapoor is constantly urging fans to stay at home. Thanks to her debut on Instagram, the actor has been treating fans with some wonderful photos. A recent picture shared by the diva gives the perfect Wednesday vibe that fans need right now.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to post a picture of herself donning a quirky ensemble. Featuring a belt around her waist, her top has neon designs right in the front. Minimalistic makeup and her sleek hair left open completes the Wednesday look of Kareena Kapoor. The diva shared the picture calling it a 'Whatever Wednesday' photo.

Have a look at the picture shared by Kareena Kapoor here

Kareena Kapoor is constantly setting examples by using this coronavirus lockdown period productively. The diva is using this time to bond with her family more than ever. Be it painting with Taimur or Saif Ali Khan or sharing throwback pictures of her family and friends; Kareena is making the most of social media while being at home. She is also urging fans to stay protected by being at home using various social media posts. Have a look at how Kareena Kapoor is spending her time amid COVID-19 here:

