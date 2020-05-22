Kareena Kapoor Shares A Picture Of Cyclone Amphan Devastation; Says 'We Need To Think'

It is a fact that the devastating cyclone Amphan created havoc in West Bengal. The West Bengal cyclone had reportedly led trees and traffic signal poles falling on the street wherein some areas were also caught on fire due to the lightning strikes. Now, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken to her social media to share a heartfelt picture of the devastation caused by the flood and also prayed for all the victims of the West Bengal cyclone. However, she asked all her fans to reflect on their problems in comparison to the plight of the victims affected by the West Bengal cyclone Amphan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a heartfelt post on the devastation caused by the West Bengal cyclone

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media to share a series of pictures that show a glimpse of the terrifying West Bengal flood. The first picture shows two men walking across a flooded street. Kareena Kapoor Khan then shared another picture that shows a taxi completely destroyed owing to the floods.

The third picture shows that a tree has fallen over a track while the fourth, fifth and sixth picture too, depicts the same image of the vast destruction caused owing to the West Bengal cyclone. Kareena Kapoor Khan also shares a disturbing picture of a tiger lying dead in a forest area that has been affected by the West Bengal cyclone, She also shares a picture of a dismantled bus. However, it is Kareena Kapoor Khan's message about the various problems people are facing during the lockdown which is truly thought-provoking. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan asks her fans to reflect on their problems

Kareena Kapoor Khan lists down endless 'problems' one is facing during the lockdown. She lists down problems like being bored of banana bread, zoom calls, living in pajamas, sleeping at 5 am, binging on Netflix, price of avocadoes, cooking shows, no new shows being aired on the OTT platforms, courier services being stopped, no domestic airlines, gyms as well as salons being shut and not able to dress up or enjoy those Friday nights. One realizes that these problems which people are facing on their day to day lockdown life is nothing compared to the plight of the victims of the devastating cyclone.

