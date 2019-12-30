Kiara Advani's Fangirl Moment With Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch

Kiara Advani who was riding high on the success of her movie Kabir Singh and now Good Newwz doing extremely well at the box office. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The movie has opened to good numbers and is her second hit in a row. Recently, in an interview with a leading media portal, Kiara shared her experience on working with the well-known stars of the industry, the success and pulling off a Poo in front of Kareena Kapoor Khan.

While talking to reputed media portal, Kiara Advani was asked about playing the second lead in the movie Good Newwz. Kiara said that she is a huge fan of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan and that she never has any issue playing the second lead. She even said that as a young actor, she had a lot to learn from the two on the set of the movie.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Stuns Audience With Her Singing Skills At Star Screen Awards

She further added that it was a huge blessing for her to share the screen space with three stalwarts of the industry. She said she and everyone got along like a house on fire. She said that everyone loved working together and they all looked forward to the next shooting day and they did not felt like work. She also shared that they all did even realised that the movie was done shooting it was like a celebratory feel most of the time. Kiara added that the process of film making was very exciting and fun. All the characters were so different that coming together was crazy and exciting.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Gives Major Fashion Goals With Her Exquisite Experimental Ensembles

She was also asked about her BTS video where she portrayed the Poo character along with Bebo. She said that it was when she was sporting red outfit for the song and soon Karan asked her to do the Poo character and that just happened spontaneously. She also shared that she is a huge fan of Kareena and remembers each and every dialogue of her. She also mentioned that sporting all-red outfit gave her that Dekha Tumko Jabse vibe. She concluded saying that working with so well-known and experienced people she has learned a lot from them.

Also Read | Kiara Advani Slays In A Black Button Down Pantsuit As She Walks In For 'Good Newwz' Event

Check the video here:

Also Read | Kiara Advani Has Issues Playing Second Lead To Kareena Kapoor Khan? The Actress Clarifies

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.