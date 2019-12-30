Kareena Kapoor Khan And Karisma Kapoor Enjoy Their Dinner Date In Gstaad, Switzerland

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a year-end holiday in the Alps and the pictures of her family in the snow-clad mountains are giving us major vacation goals. Her sister Karisma Kapoor has also joined them for the vacation and the two have been spending some quality time together. The Hero No.1 actor took to Instagram on Sunday evening and posted a photo of herself with her younger sister Kareena Kapoor enjoying a meal at Olden restaurant in Gstaad, Switzerland as she captioned the post saying "Sisters 💜 #cozydinners #family #holidayseason #onlylove".

Karisma Kapoor can be seen in a casual, cozy and relaxed avatar as she wore a striped purple top with black pants and Kareena Kapoor can be seen wearing a black outfit along with a golden choker to match with the attire. Karisma also shared multiple photographs through her Instagram stories of the food and celebration last night including the wine and food. Among her stories was a fascinating video of a chef showcasing his talents while making crepe flambé.

Kapoor and Khan family on vacation

Kareena Kapoor Khan ended her year 2019 with a bang as she recently featured in the movie Good Newwz. The actor has been lauded for her performance in the film and is all set to have a great New Year as she is seen vacationing in Switzerland. The actor is accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan, sister Karisma Kapoor and son Taimur Ali Khan. Karisma Kapoor recently shared some adorable pictures from their vacation as they were also joined by actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

