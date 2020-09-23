Kareena Kapoor Says 'Big Thank You' To Fans For Their Wishes; See Post

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan ringed-in her 40th birthday on Monday, September 21, 2020. The actor received warm wishes from fans all over social media. She thanked her fans, team and fan clubs as she uploaded a video made made by her team. Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram Post

Kareena took to her Instagram to share this 5-minute video made for her by her team at Versis Entertainment. She thanked the people that have stood by her through the year and thanked her team and fans. Her caption read: ''Big thank you â¤ï¸ To the people that have stood with me and by me no matter what â¤ï¸and of course my darling fans and all my fan clubs. I am nothing without you â¤ï¸ Thank you.''

Kareena’s post on turning 40

Kareena took to her Instagram to post a picture of her on her birthday. She shared what she wants to do as she enters the new decade. Here’s her caption - ''As I enter my 40th year... I want to sit back, reflect, love, laugh, forgive, forget and most importantly pray and thank the strongest force up there for giving me the strength and thank my experiences and decisions for making me the woman I am... Some right, some wrong, some great, some not so... but still, hey BIG 40 make it BIG. T''

Comments on the post were full of wishes for the diva from celebs and fans. There were comments from her sisters Karishma and Ridhima on the post as well. Many of the celebs complimented on how Kareena makes 40 look so good.

Kareena Kapoor’s Instagram

Kareena made it to Instagram only recently and she has been pretty active ever since. The actor often uploads moments from inside her home with son Taimur and Husband Saif Ali Khan. In the due course of the lockdown and seeing snaps from her time at home, Kareena’s followers have also discovered her love for kaftans. The duo also shared with fans the news of welcoming their second baby, recently.

