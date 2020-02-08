Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan: Outfits They Sported This Week

Bollywood celebs like Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, and Kareena Kapoor Khan had quite a week and were spotted at many events. Take a look at their fashionable outfits they sported this week.

Sara Ali Khan: Outfits she sported this week

Sara Ali Khan was seen sporting a black polka dots blazer outfit with a polka dot short skirt. The outfit gave a retro vibe to her look. She paired the look with funky heels.

Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a three-piece outfit. The colourful outfit matched perfectly against the backdrop of the colourful palace where they photographed this pic. Sara's outfit had a long overcoat over a short crop top and a long geometrical print skirt.

Ananya Panday: Outfits she sported this week

Ananya wore a gold lehenga at Armaan Jain's wedding extravaganza that took place over three days.

Ananya Panday looks pretty in this black dress with a big pink bow. She wore this outfit for the Amazon Filmfare awards.

Ananya Panday wore a statement mirror work lehenga in ivory colour from the label Abhinav Mishra. Lately, Ananya Panday's social media profile has been giving some major fashion goals with ethnic outfits. Check out her look here:

Kareena Kapoor Khan: Outfits she sported this week

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks sexy and sultry in this fresh summer look. She donned a lehenga from the Manish Malhotra collection.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wore this stunning yellow saree at her brother Armaan Jain's wedding event.

