Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About What She Is Like On Set

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aryan. She made her debut in 2018 in the movie, Kedarnath. In one of the interviews, Sara revealed what she is like when she is on set. Check out all the details about Sara Ali Khan’s on set experiences.

Sara Ali Khan reveals what she’s like on set

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her experiences when she was filming her first movie with director Abhishek Kapoor. In an interview with a leading daily, Sara said that making movies is quite hectic and her journey was filled with many ups and downs while filming Kedarnath.

She also revealed that it was not like what she had expected since her childhood -- that making films is all about becoming famous. Sara revealed that it was very hectic for her as she had several back-to-back scenes, dancing on heels.

Sara also disclosed about her anxiety and nervousness in the interview. When the interviewer asked her about how she dealt with the issue of one of her films' producers suing her for allegedly revealing the release dates of her flick, she said that being on the set was the least difficult part for her.

However, she said that while she was away from the set, she felt anxious and worried. It was not at all difficult to go back to set and continue to focus on the movie, she added. She also said her first film Kedarnath meant a lot to her, which is why she never felt any negative emotions on set.

Sara will be seen in her next movie opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1 helmed by David Dhawan. The film wrapped its shooting and it is set to release on May 1, 2020. She is currently filming Atrangi Re a musical drama film. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films. Acclaimed musician A.R. Rahman will compose the music for the film. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2021.

