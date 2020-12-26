Kareena Kapoor Khan Reminisces Her Time Spent With Family In Gstaad; See Pics

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan mostly celebrates her New Year eve with her family every year in Switzerland. However, due to her pregnancy and the COVID-19 pandemic, Kareena Kapoor Khan's family could not go for a vacation. She shared a throwback post from the same time last year with them. Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest post as she misses going to Gstaad like every year.

Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her vacation in Gstaad

Kareena Kapoor Khan's family often spend their year-end vacation in Switzerland. This year, since she is pregnant and due to the pandemic, the actor had to stay back in Mumbai. She took to her Instagram to share a few glimpses from her trip last year with Taimur Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan. In the first picture, Taimur is facing back towards the camera and wearing a hoody embroidered with Gstaad on the back.

The second picture is a selfie of herself as she enjoys the snow. She wore a red jacket and a grey beanie to protect her from the cold weather. In the third one, she is posing in the snow at Gstaad with a snow cart. In the fourth picture, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena are seen posing with their son Taimur Ali Khan. The three look extremely happy in the picture while enjoying the cold weather in Gstaad. Her fans have commented on her Instagram post in numbers. They have flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. A lot of fans mentioned that Taimur looks very adorable in the pictures. Here are some of the comments on her post.

Image credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Kareena's Christmas celebration

Kareena shared a picture with her entire family as they celebrated Christmas together this weekend. In the picture, Kareena looks happy as she poses with Saif and Taimur, brother Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and many more. Her father Randhir Kapoor is seen wearing a Santa cap in the picture. Kareena wrote, "The tradition continues... and so does the screaming... la familia forever" Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's picture with her family:

