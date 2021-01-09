Kareena Kapoor Khan 'reunites' With Malaika Arora And Girl Gang, 'misses' Karisma

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a picture with her girl gang. In the picture, she is seen posing alongside Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawala and Mallika Bhat. Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen donning a blue kaftan while her friends were spotted twinning in black and white outfits. The actor shared the picture with the caption, “reunited”.

Kareena also mentioned that Karisma Kapoor is missing from the picture. Karisma Kapoor took to the comment section to post heart emoticons complimenting the picture. Fans in a huge number also appreciated Kareena Kapoor Khan’s picture. Take a look at her Instagram update.

Another picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan's girl gang was posted by Natasha Poonawala. She posted the picture with the caption, "Can’t go through life without your flock, this is mine". Take a look at the picture.

Kareena Kapoor Khan poses like a diva

Earlier, Kareena had posted a stylish picture on Instagram. She was seen posing on the sofa in a monochrome photo wearing a thigh-high slit dress with a pair of pencil heels. She captioned her post saying that she was 'waiting'. Her BFF Malaika Arora commented that she is also 'waiting'. Take a look at her picture.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares several pictures, videos, stories and more giving fans a glimpse of her personal and professional life. Earlier to this post, Bebo shared a picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Kemmu having a fun time in the bathtub. Along with this adorable picture, Kareena also went on to leave a sweet caption. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and others. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. She recently wrapped up the shooting of the same. She will also be seen in Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

