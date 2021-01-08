Masaba Gupta Praises Kareena Kapoor's Ability To Manage 'baby And Family' Together

Actress Kareena Kapoor who recently uploaded a beautiful picture on Instagram while eagerly waiting to welcome the newborn has received immense love from her fans. Ace designer Masaba Gupta who was in awe of the beautiful picture took to her Instagram story and shared the picture while penning down some words of encouragement for her.

Masaba Gupta looks up to Kareena Kapoor

Masaba in her story looked up to Kareena Kapoor and the way she manages work, home, and her little son Taimur. She mentioned the times where she feels like giving up on everything and then she suddenly sees the actress and her way of handling things which inspires her to get going. She captioned the post and wrote, “Whenever I am tired and out of it…I look at how hard Kareena works with baby and family in tow. And I am renergised! I have no business being tired.” In the monochrome picture, the actress looked all dolled up where she is sitting on a couch and is seen patiently waiting. Kareena can be seen donning a black embroidered gown that consists of a thigh-high slit and a plunging neckline. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to leave a sweet caption. She wrote, “I’m waiting… with red heart emojis.

Kareena who is embracing her pregnancy with her family, shared a throwback picture while expressing her desires to get back into her normal shape so that she can fit into her normal jeans. In her story, she can be seen getting out of the car in a yellow t-shirt and ripped jeans. She added a pair of sunglasses to her look. She has completed her look with her hair tied up and white sneakers. She captioned her post wondering when she would be able to wear her jeans again. Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium along with Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and others. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha along with Aamir Khan. She has recently wrapped up the shooting of the same. She will also be seen in Takht and Veere Di Wedding 2.

