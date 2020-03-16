The Debate
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Healthy Tips To Rhea Kapoor On Being Quarantined Due To Coronavirus

Bollywood News

Coronavirus scare might have pushed celebs to take a break from everything. However, it did not stop them form healthy convos. Kareena Kapoor Khan shares tips

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness transformation in her 2008 film Tashan is proof of her carefully planned healthy diet over the years. Her personal nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also suggested in an earlier report that Kareena Kapoor Khan is meticulous about her food intake and always relies on homemade food. Earlier today on March 16, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted a healthy alternative to boredom 'munch time' while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Apparently celebrity stylist and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor follows major health tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bebo had some interesting tips for the celebrity stylist.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Or Katrina Kaif - Who Rocked The Floral Print Better?

Rhea Kapoor shared a picture on her IG. She wrote on the picture, “Using the quarantine to get back to fitness step 1 - Palak soup' for life inspiration #KareenaKapoorKhan”. Rhea Kapoor takes major health tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kareena happily shares more every time. 

Rhea's original post on her Instagram story 

amcbsm

Snippet Credits: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram 

Rhea Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram of her eating Palak soup (Spinach soup). She wrote on the picture that the inspiration to eat the soup while in quarantine comes from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the picture on her story and also suggested Rhea Kapoor that she should try to eat Dhudhi (bottle guard) soup.

Check out what Kareena Kapoor Khan suggested Rhea to have

amncn mx

Snippet Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram 

Also Read | Aamir Khan's Reply To Kareena Kapoor's 'pillow' Post Shows Their Close Camaraderie

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Best Scenes From 'Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon'; Check It Out

Rhea Kapoor continued to share more healthy options to eat while in quarantine. She used a witty caption along with the picture of her food for the day. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “ Using the quarantine to quarantine my thigh into curvey vs chubby. Nothing wrong with chubby, just better for my personal preference for style." The picture had some yummy meat and veggies.

Rhea Kapoor continues with her fun but healthy food choices while staying at home ahead of the Coronavirus scare

m c

Snippet Credits: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram 

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan’ 'Veere Di Wedding' & Other Films That Feature A Primarily Female Cast

 

 

First Published:
