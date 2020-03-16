Kareena Kapoor Khan's Healthy Tips To Rhea Kapoor On Being Quarantined Due To Coronavirus

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fitness transformation in her 2008 film Tashan is proof of her carefully planned healthy diet over the years. Her personal nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also suggested in an earlier report that Kareena Kapoor Khan is meticulous about her food intake and always relies on homemade food. Earlier today on March 16, 2020, Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted a healthy alternative to boredom 'munch time' while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak. Apparently celebrity stylist and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor follows major health tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan. In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bebo had some interesting tips for the celebrity stylist.

Rhea Kapoor shared a picture on her IG. She wrote on the picture, “Using the quarantine to get back to fitness step 1 - Palak soup' for life inspiration #KareenaKapoorKhan”. Rhea Kapoor takes major health tips from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kareena happily shares more every time.

Rhea's original post on her Instagram story

Snippet Credits: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

Rhea Kapoor shared a story on her Instagram of her eating Palak soup (Spinach soup). She wrote on the picture that the inspiration to eat the soup while in quarantine comes from Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena Kapoor Khan reposted the picture on her story and also suggested Rhea Kapoor that she should try to eat Dhudhi (bottle guard) soup.

Check out what Kareena Kapoor Khan suggested Rhea to have

Snippet Credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram

Rhea Kapoor continued to share more healthy options to eat while in quarantine. She used a witty caption along with the picture of her food for the day. Rhea Kapoor wrote, “ Using the quarantine to quarantine my thigh into curvey vs chubby. Nothing wrong with chubby, just better for my personal preference for style." The picture had some yummy meat and veggies.

Rhea Kapoor continues with her fun but healthy food choices while staying at home ahead of the Coronavirus scare

Snippet Credits: Rhea Kapoor's Instagram

