Kareena Kapoor Revealed Why She Chose To Star In The Saif-Akshay Starrer 'Tashan'

In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that a lot had happened between her and Shahid while shooting for Jab We Met. Kapoor revealed that she was shooting for Jab We Met and Tashan at the same time and how choosing to work in Tashan changed her life.

Why did Bebo agree to do Tashan?

Kareena Kapoor mentioned that the movie Tashan played an important part in her life. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Kareena revealed that it was Shahid who had recommended the movie to her because of Geet's character and had suggested her to give this movie a shot. She added that Shahid had kind of put the project together for both of them and even though they had broken up during the filming of the movie, the film still turned out so beautifully.

Kareena revealed that it was amidst the shooting for Jab We Met that she was excited to be working on Tashan as she thought that Tashan would change her life. She had undergone a drastic weight change for her role, she was excited to work with Saif Ali Khan in the movie, and she believed that the movie would be a turning point in her career. These were the reasons why she agreed to do Tashan.

Tashan changed her life & Jab We Met changed her career!

Kareena said that she had so much faith in Tashan being the turning point of her career that after the movie failed at the box office, she was actually depressed for six months. But she now says that destiny definitely had something else planned for them as her relationship with Shahid took a different route but yet became the turning point of her career. On the other hand, meeting with Saif while shooting for Tashan changed her life forever.

