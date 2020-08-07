Air India Express Flight Crash Lands At Kozhikode: Here Is What We Know So Far

In a horrible tragedy that unfolded in Kerala on Friday, Air India Express flight IX 1344 arriving from Dubai overshot the runway at the Kozhikode airport at 7.41 pm. Currently, the rescue operations are underway and the passengers are being taken to the hospital for treatment. Speaking to ANI, the Malappuram SP revealed that 14 people have died while over 123 others are injured.

#WATCH Kerala: Dubai-Kozhikode Air India flight (IX-1344) with 190 people onboard, skidded during landing at Karipur Airport today. (Video source: Karipur Airport official) pic.twitter.com/6zrcr7Jugg — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Read: Kozhikode Air India Crash LIVE Updates: Plane With 190 Onboard Skids Off Runway, Rescue On

Details of the accident

The flight arriving at the Kozhikode International Airport in Karipur from Dubai fell down into the Valley after landing at Runway 10 and broke into two pieces. The visibility was 2000 metres at the time of landing. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew. Fortunately, no fire was reported.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. He also directed the officials to make necessary arrangements for rescue and medical support. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force are being rushed to the airport in Karipur. Minister AC Moideen will lead the rescue efforts. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Kerala CM and assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

In a statement, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stated, "Air India Express flight IX 1344 operated by B737 aircraft from Dubai to Calicut overshot runway at Kozhikode at 19:41 hrs tonight. No fire reported at the time of landing. There are 174 passengers, 10 Infants, 2 pilots and 5 cabin crew on board the aircraft. As per the initial reports, rescue operations are on and Passengers are being taken to hospital for medical care. We will soon share the update in this regard."

Read: Air India Flight Crash Lands: DGCA Confirms 191 People On Board, Boeing 737 Aircraft

As per sources, crosswinds caused the Air India Express plane to lose height quicker than planned. The heavy rain is also being speculated to be one of the reasons behind the tragedy. Sources added that the pilot lost control of the plane because the landing gear broke. Sources reckon that the crash took place owing to the landing gear impacting the runway beacon. Talking to the media, MoS MEA V Muraleedharan revealed that the plane landed in the second attempt but there was a hard landing, after which the aircraft skid off beyond runway. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has directed a detailed inquiry into the matter.

It's a sad & unfortunate incident. Perhaps, because of heavy rain in Calicut, it seems the pilot could not land & then in second attempt he landed but there was hard landing, after which aircraft skid off beyond runway: MoS MEA V Muraleedharan on Kozhikode plane crash incident pic.twitter.com/8UQwMnc8kz — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

Read: Air India Kozhikode Crash: India Envoy To UAE Expresses Grief, Issues 5 Helpline Numbers

(Image credits: PTI)