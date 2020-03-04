'Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For March 3: Roshni And Aman Reach Dark Forest

Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update of March 3, 2020, are here. It is a fantasy show that revolves around the love story of a Jinn. In Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka 3 March 2020 episode, Roshni is on a Mission, we see that Aman and Roshni have left from the Khan Mansion to search for the red key, which would open a chest that contains evil, and is also called as a treasure of evil powers. Read on to know what happens next in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka episode for March 3:

In the 102nd episode of the show, Aman and Roshni are seen travelling to the dark forest. Roshni is driving slowly at her own pace, and Aman gets impatient saying that it will take 50 years to reach the destination. On the other hand, Baby, who has turned into a monster because of Kabir's powers, gets free and attacks the family.

The car that Roshni is driving stops for a moment and this is when she realises that they are flying in the sky. Aman has used his magic to levitate the car. Roshni and Aman are having a cute fight even in the face of danger. Aman tells Roshni that this is the last time they are meeting.

Baby has turned blue and is on the verge of turning into a monster forever. Roshni and Aman are looking for the key and come across a corner that belongs to the Tawaif Roshni. Unlike the dark forest, this spot is full of colours and birds and holds that red key. Birds bring her a crown. Aman is unable to enter the Roshni's spot, and they remember that Kabir had warned them about it. Only an Ayana can enter this spot, and touch the key.

Kabir is then seen talking to himself and says that Roshni has to die in order to get the key. Axes come out of the trees and attack Roshni. This is when Aman uses the Sword of Jinnad's Emperor to save Roshni. This is when Kabir realises that Aman must have left the house.

