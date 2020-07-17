Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Kunal Kemmu’s 'Lootcase' Trailer, Calls It ‘outstanding’

As of yesterday, Kunal Kemmu’s comedy-drama Lootcase released its official trailer. Several fans seem to love the Lootcase trailer. Further, B-town celebrities were not an exception to this. Recently, B-town diva, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to praise Kunal Kemmu’s trailer.

While Bebo shared a poster of the trailer, she captioned her story as, “Outstanding trailer @khemster2”. Further, the actress dropped a heart emoji and a thumbs-up emoticon at the end of the caption. You can check out Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram story here:

B-town celebrities like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt also showered their love on the Lootcase trailer. The Badlapur actor, Varun Dhawan shared a short clip of the trailer on his Instagram story.

Varun captioned the post as, “Ek dum kadak @khemster2 @rasikadugal @actorvijayraazfp @gajrajrao baap. This looks dam Funny @rajesh.krishnan99”. You can check out Varun Dhawan’s Instagram story here:

On the other hand, Student of the Year actress, Alia Bhatt also shared a poster of the Lootcase trailer. She captioned the post as, “LOVED THIS TRAILER!!! TOOOO FUNNY!! CAN NOT WAIT TO WATCH”!! Further, the actress dropped two sun emojis at the end of the caption. You can check out Alia Bhatt’s Instagram story here:

Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post:

Recently, the Go Goa Gone actor, Kunal Kemmu took to Instagram to announce his upcoming film, Lootcase. He shared 4 pictures in his Instagram post. The actor’s pictures seem to be snipped from the movie. Kemmu captioned the post as, “Dosti pyaar ya....

Kya hai Nandan aur Lootcase ka Rishta ?

Jaan ne ke liye Dekhiye 31st July ko apne nazdeeki screen pe sirf @disneyplushotstarvip pe #Lootcase

Dhaan te naan” !! A lot of fans showered their love on Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Kunal Kemmu’s Instagram post here:

You can check out some of the comments here:

About Lootcase:

Lootcase is set to make a direct to digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on the 31st of July. The film stars actors like Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in the lead roles. Kemmu seems to play the role of a middle-class man whose life changes when he stumbles upon a bag full of money. The trailer of the film features several people, including a cop and a don, looking for the bag which Nandan possesses. Watch the trailer of Lootcase here:

