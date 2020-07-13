'Lootcase' To Premiere On OTT Platform On July 31, Actor Kunal Kemmu Announces Update

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming film Lootcase. The film is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar's newest Multiplex feature on July 31, 2020. Lootcase will be the second film out of the seven scheduled to release on the OTT platform as theaters remain closed amid the pandemic.

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗@raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

About Disney+ Hotstar's big announcement

Starting July 24, 2020 Bollywood fans can watch the premiers of 7 of the most-awaited movies of 2020 featuring India’s most loved actors, including Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt in Bhuj: The Pride of India, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan in Dil Bechara, Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in Sadak 2, Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull, Vidyut Jammwal in Khuda Haafiz and Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Dugal in Lootcase.

Disney+ Hotstar Multiplex will usher in a new re-imagined ‘first-day first-show’ for Bollywood fans, by treating them to the most anticipated movies of superstars like Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn being delivered directly to their mobiles; truly experiencing ‘First Day First Show ki home delivery’.

Read | Soha Ali Khan posts candid picture with Kunal Kemmu; asks husband to "rock on"

Kunal's invite row

Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal took to their Twitter handles to express their disappointment after not being given recognition at the Disney+ Hotstar event and instead only invited Varun Dhawan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt. "Respect and love are not asked for, they are earned. If someone doesn't give it to us, it doesn't make us any smaller. Just give us a field to play and we too can take a high leap," wrote Kemmu.

Read | Kunal Kemmu responds to Abhishek Bachchan's praise for 'Lootcase' after OTT snub

About Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Lootcase' was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020. The comedy revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. 'Lootcase' received a lot of praise for its fun filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

Read | 'Kunal Kemmu did what he wanted, I respect it': 'Lootcase' director addresses 'invite' row

Read | 'Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi..': Kunal Kemmu takes dig after being snubbed by OTT platform

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.