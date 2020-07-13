Kunal Kemmu's 'Lootcase' Gets Release Date; Film To Clash With Vidya's 'Shakuntala Devi'

Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the hit film Malang alongside Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Now, he is all set for his next release Lootcase. In this time of crisis, he has been quite active on social media and has been keeping his fans. The actor took to social media to announce the release date of his upcoming film Lootcase. The film will premiere digitally on July 31, 2020, on Disney+ Hotstar. It is reported that Lootcase is the second film of the seven scheduled to release on the platform amid the pandemic, but this Kunal Kemmu film was going to clash with Vidya Balan's upcoming film Shakuntala Devi which will release on Amazon Prime Video.

Read Also | 'Lootcase' To Premiere On OTT Platform On July 31, Actor Kunal Kemmu Announces Update

Kunal Kemmu's Loot case and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi to clash

On July 13, Kunal took to his twitter and shared his excitement on Lootcase releasing at the end of this month. Lootcase will air one week after the release of Dil Bechara. The film is was going to release on April 10, 2020, but due to the theatres being shut, it will release digitally. This is a comedy film in which a middle-aged family man comes in contact with the suitcase full of money. The film's trailer has received a lot of praise for its funfilled and thrilling moments from fans and critics alike. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions. Take a look at the trailer and the tweet here.

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗@raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

Read Also | 'Kunal Kemmu Did What He Wanted, I Respect It': 'Lootcase' Director Addresses 'invite' Row

On the same day, Amazon Prime Video will release the film Shakuntala Devi: Human Computer. This film stars Vidya Balan in the lead role. This film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi who is a well-known calculating wiz and mathematical genius who hails from India. Due to her extraordinary talents, she has been dubbed as the 'Human Computer'. She is well known for her skill in solving complex mathematical problems without any mechanical aid. This film is helmed by Anu Menon and is backed by Abundantia Entertainment, Genius Films, and Mutant Films. This film will also star Sanya Malhotra and Barnaby Jago in pivotal roles. Take a look at the promo for the film here.

Read Also | 'Golmaal Again' Actor Kunal Kemmu Shares Hilarious Behind-the-scenes Rehearsal Video

Read Also | Jagdeep No More: Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Kemmu Pay Their Heartfelt Tributes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.