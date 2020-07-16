'Lootcase' Trailer: Kunal Kemmu, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey Spark Peals Of Laughter; Watch

Right from the first shot, the trailer of Kunal Kemmu's much-awaited film Lootcase keeps us at the edge of our seats. As expected from the first look, which was released last year, the film seems to be a complete laugh riot as 'aam aadmi' played by Kunal Kemmu keeps the brilliant actors Vijay Raaz, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey on their toes with an unidentified suitcase full of 2000-rupee notes. The trailer promises lots of action, drama and comedy in a bag full of surprising twists.

The comic timings of all the actors are impeccable and a special shout-out goes to Vijay Raaz for bringing back the eccentric and hilarious character that he had nailed in the past. He plays the role of a junglee Don in the film and has some rib-tickling punchlines that are definitely going to make you laugh out loud.

Kunal Kemmu plays the role of Nandan, a middle-class man with middle-class jhamayley (issues) and a pretty wife played by Rasika Dugal. Gajraj Rao plays the role of a cunning MLA who appoints a honhar (honest) cop played by Ranvir Shorey to look for the suitcase full of money.

Have a look at the trailer here:

The film is set to premiere digitally on Disney+ Hotstar's newest Multiplex feature on July 31, 2020. Lootcase will be the second film out of the seven scheduled to release on the OTT platform as theaters remain closed amid the pandemic. Actor Kunal Kemmu had announced the release date of the film through his Twitter handle along with a new poster of the film.

Have a look:

I’m so happy and excited to share this with you guys! I’ve been waiting for this day. We are bringing #Lootcase directly to the safety and comfort of your home:) So you and I have a movie date on the 31st of July 😉 See you 🤗@raogajraj @RasikaDugal @RanvirShorey #VijayRaaz pic.twitter.com/jWQpYWEVkD — kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) July 13, 2020

About Lootcase

Kunal Kemmu-starrer Lootcase was earlier set to release on April 10, 2020. The comedy revolves around a middle-aged family man who comes across a suitcase full of money. Lootcase received a lot of praise for its fun-filled and thrilling trailer from fans and industry peers alike. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao, Rasika Dugal, Ranvir Shorey, and Vijay Raaz. It is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and backed by Fox Star Studios and Soda Films Productions.

