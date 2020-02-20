Kareena Kapoor Khan has been one of the most prominent leading ladies since her debut in Bollywood. The actor has had a long career span and has always managed to keep audiences entertained throughout her run in the industry. She has also been a fashion icon for many fans in the country who look up to her style statements.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says she is 'over' the concept of airport looks

Fans often scout the web to find pictures of her in her gym look, airport look or evening look. The actor has always managed to be best dressed at any formal event or at an award function. Bebo manages to pull off any kind of attire with her fashion sense and impeccable confidence. Recently, Kareena spoke about her time in the industry in an interview.

The Jab We Met actor spoke about noticeable changes she has seen in the film industry over the last 20 years. When asked about the key to being a successful actor, Kareena responded by saying that as youngsters, actors focus more on their looks. She continued that over the years this aspect fizzles out and thus she herself has gotten over airport looks.

The actor mentioned that she does not want to be dressed in a certain way while talking to her close ones or having a simple chat. She, however, remarked that if she needs to be dressed for promotions then she may consider doing it.

Kareena said that people should learn to be fearless. She further added that people have seen her change from her various stages in her career. Hence, she has learnt to be more focused towards her art and to keep reinventing it and make relevant films as much as possible.

When asked about her take on the vanity, she said that as a youngster she was focused on wanting to look good and be presentable. However now, Kareena mentioned she does not care if she gets clicked in chappal as well. She mentioned that she is completely over it and is completely fine if such a thing occurs.

