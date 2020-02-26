Kareena Kapoor Khan Says She 'cannot Look At Herself' As Poo Anymore

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has worked in several films and has played many iconic characters. But among them, her portrayal of Pooja Sharma, popularly known as 'Poo', from the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is still fresh in minds. Now Kareena has said that she cannot look at herself as the character anymore. Read to know more.

Kareena cannot look at herself as 'Poo'

In an interview with a leading online portal, Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she recently saw a clip of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum and couldn't look at herself. On being questioned on the reason, the Bollywood diva answered that even she does not know.

Kareena added that it was a long time ago and she was 20-years-old when the film was shot back in 2000. Reportedly, she mentioned that Poo was very different and stated that she does not think that she could be Poo again.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the interview, said that the way she played Poo was very lovable and she liked that and so did the half of the world after the film was released. She told that it took her around 10 years and a film like Jab We Met to make people realise that she can not only do Poo but also characters like Geet.

Kareen, reportedly, stated that Poo is such a character that sticks with everyone because of her flamboyance, the way she talks and also the lingo. She said that she does not think there has been a character like Poo on screen after that.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, in the interview, revealed that she was petrified whether the audience would like Poo or not. She said that the director of the movie supported her. Kareena said that she cannot walk on the streets in London without people addressing her as Poo.

