Kareena Kapoor Khan Scared By Constant Paparazzi Around Taimur?

Kareena Kapoor Khan has successfully made it to the top of the A-listed actors. She is one of the highest-paid and most talented actors in B'Town today. Kareena Kapoor Khan got married to the Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, on October 16, 2012. The two became proud parents of Babyboy, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016. During an interview with a newsmedia, Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she comes to know what Taimur is doing through the paparazzi and it scares her. Read ahead to know more-

Kareena Kapoor Khan scared by constant paparazzi behind Taimur

It is no surprise that since the time Taimur was born, the entire nation’s eyes were following him. Just like his mother, Taimur is also one of the most famous celebrity children, today. The paparazzi don’t leave any chance to click Taimur's pictures. Kareena and Saif, both have expressed their feelings about not being comfortable with their son being constantly captured by the paparazzi. During an interview, with a daily, Kareena Kapoor Khan opened up on the subject recently. The actor revealed how she finds it scary when she sees that the media is constantly tracking every move of Taimur.

When Kareena was questioned about Saif’s statement to take it easy, she said that it is a very confusing thing. They don’t want him to get used to the fact that he is getting clicked, but now he understands, added Kareena. Kareena also said that the paparazzi have been very kind and remain at a distance, but it is a constant movement.

Talking about how the situation makes Kareena uncomfortable, the actor said that, a child is a child and nobody stalks anybody’s kid; of course, they are worried about that and the people should know that, she added. She further revealed that sometimes, when she is on a shoot, she gets to know what Taimur is up to through the pictures that the media clicks, and it is a bit scary.

On being asked about how Taimur is as a child, Kareena said that he is a terror. He is exactly like his father, she added. According to Saif, Kareena has spoilt Taimur. Kareena ended the statement by saying that of course Saif has more experience and is doing a wonderful job as he is giving so much time to Taimur.

