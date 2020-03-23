Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Her Prayers For 'Amore' Italy In This Picture With Saif

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently joined the social media platform Instagram. Since then she is seen uploading stunning pictures of her with witty captions. From her husband Saif Ali Khan to her adorable son Taimur Ali Khan, she has kept her fans hooked on her Instagram. Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to her Instagram to share a throwback picture of her and Saif Ali Khan from the city Rome in Italy. The country is one of the worst affected countries of the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the picture and prayed for the country. She sent her prayers for the country in the caption. Her caption read as, “Amore Italy My love and I are praying for you all.”

In the picture, Kareena and Saif are seen posing by a wall in front of the Colosseum in Italy. It is one of the most famous locations in the county and is very popular among tourists. The couple were seen at their casual best as they posed for the picture.

Italy is one of the worst-hit countries because of Coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister of the country, Giuseppe Conte also called the pandemic as the country’s most difficult crisis since the second world war. The government of Italy has sacrificed its liberty and economy by closing down almost everything to contain the spread.

