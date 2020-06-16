Did You Know Shreya Ghoshal Sang 'Khulata Kali Khulena' Title Track?

Shreya Ghoshal has received several awards and accolades for her contributions to music. Apart from films, she has also worked in television. The popular track of Khulta Kali Khulena was sung by Shreya Ghoshal. Read on to know the details.

When Shreya Ghoshal sung for 'Khulta Kali Khulena'

The popular tv show titled Khulta Kali Khulena featuring Abhidnya Bhave garnered widespread popularity for its title track. The title track is sung by Shreya Ghoshal. The tv show Khulta Kali Khulena features Mayuri Deshmukh, Abhidnya Bhave, and Omprakash Shinde in lead roles. The popular tv show aired on Zee Marathi.

The title track is one of the major highlights of the television series. It is considered to be among the most popular title tracks in television. The lyrics of the song are quite romantic. The song has gained over a whopping 6.7 million views on YouTube.

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal, the music video features a beautiful sand art. The art featured is yet another major highlight of the track. The sand art beautifully captures the essence of the serial. The show featuring Abhidnya Bhave, Omprakash Shinde, and Mayuri Deshmukh revolves around two families, Deshpande and Dalvi. Vikrant (role played by Omprakash Shinde) ties the knot with Monica (Abhidnya Bhave), who happens to be pregnant with a child from another man. Amid solving these crises and keeping it a secret from the family, Vikrant falls in love with Monica. The tv show also features Usha Nadkarni, Asha Shelar, Sanjay Mone, Lokesh Gupte, Sharvari Lohakare, and Manasi Magikar in prominent roles.

Shreya Ghoshal has carved a niche for herself in the film industry and has bagged several awards and accolades throughout her career. Her work in Marathi Cinema is also widely revered and many of her songs have turned to be smash-hits. Some of her most memorable songs include Jiv Rangala, Aatach Baya Ka Baavarla, Darmiyaan, Ka Sang Na, Adhir Man Zale, and several others. The song titled Aatach Baya Ka Baavarla from the acclaimed film, Sairat went on to become a massive hit. The lyrics for the song were penned by Ajay-Atul and has a run time of 5:34. The song received positive reviews from the fans as well as critics. Her song Jiv Rangala from the movie Jogwa was also a massive hit. She sang the song along with Hariharan.

