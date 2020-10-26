Kareena Kapoor Rejoices As 'Jab We Met' Clocks In 13 Successful Years Of Its Release

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Monday, October 26, 2020, to share a throwback BTS picture from Jab We Met as the film clocks13 years since its release. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a famous dialogue from the film. Fans have been going all out to comment on all things nice and happy on the post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a BTS throwback picture from her film Jab We Met. The film has completed 13 years of entertainment in Bollywood. In the picture, the actor along with her co-star Shahid Kapoor and director Imtiaz Ali can be seen staring at the television box as they seem to be checking their acting post a scene. Kareena can be seen sporting a red salwar suit along with traditional jewellery. Shahid can be seen wearing a black kurta and Imtiaz can be seen sporting a white printed t-shirt.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a quote from the film. She wrote, “'Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai' â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ #13YearsOfJabWeMet #ShreeAshtavinayakCineVision”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as the post shared by Kareena Kapoor surfaced online, fans of the actor could not stop themselves and went all out to appreciate the picture. While some of them called it “amazing”, while the others went on to say that they loved the picture. Many others were also seen flooding her post with heart, fire, love-struck emojis and more. The post also garnered likes and positive comments from netizens. Check out a few comments from fans on the post below.

About Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film Jab We Met starred Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles. The film revolves around a rich, unhappy businessman who finds his life-changing after meeting a care-free and fun-loving young woman. Apart from them, Jab We Met cast also seen Dara Singh, Kiran Juneja, and Saumya Tandon in lead roles.

