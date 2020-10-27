Remember When Kareena Kapoor Supported Shahid Kapoor During 'Udta Punjab' Promotions

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were once amongst the most popular couples in the Hindi film industry. The adorable former couple had parted ways in the year 2007 during the shoot of Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met. The actors teamed up once again in Udta Punjab several years later. However, they didn't share a frame in the film. But during a promotional event, Kareena Kapoor Khan came out in support of Shahid Kapoor. Here's everything you need to know about the incident.

When Kareena Kapoor Khan came in support of Shahid Kapoor

When asked at the trailer launch of Udta Punjab if they are disappointed about not having any scenes together in the film, Kareena Kapoor interrupted and said, "DVD of 'Jab We Met' is always available". When asked further that does this mean they won't be seen together ever in future, Kareena Kapoor said, "That Imtiaz Ali will say na, Shahid". The latter also added that, "If it was to happen then it would have happened earlier. I think Imtiaz Ali has moved on".

Jab We Met is one of the most loved romantic Bollywood movies. Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor both won hearts with their respective roles of Geet and Aditya in the film. The movie completed 13 years of its release on October 26, 2007. The movie tells the story of a feisty Punjabi girl, Geet Dhillon (played by Kareena Kapoor), who is sent off track when she bumps into a depressed Mumbai businessman, Aditya Kashyap (essayed by Shahid Kapoor), on an overnight train to Delhi. While attempting to get him back on the train, both are left stranded in the middle of nowhere and their journey begins.

Kareena Kapoor's works with Shahid Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor shared screen space in Fida and 36 China Town, before collaborating for Jab We Met. The two previous movies did moderately well at the box-office. However, as soon as Jab We Met was released, the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently busy with his upcoming sports drama Jersey. Kareena Kapoor, on the other hand, has wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The Advait Chandan-directorial is the Hindi remake of the 1994 released Hollywood film named Forrest Gump. The movie will be releasing on Christmas next year i.e. December 25, 2021.

