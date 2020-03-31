The Debate
'We Need To Help Each Other': Kareena Kapoor Pledges Support To UNICEF, GIVE India & IAHV

Kareena Kapoor also urged 'others who can' to lend their support to those who are in need through a note shared on her Instagram account earlier on Tuesday.

Joining the Bollywood bandwagon to contribute to those in dire need of livelihood supplies and essentials for survival, Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, has pledged her support for them. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram and posted a note declaring her contribution to the relief funds set by UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). The note has been signed as 'Kareena, Saif and Taimur' as they pledge to stand united to lend a helping hand during the crisis.

Read | Saif Ali Khan proves he is the perfect husband as he gives 'champi' to Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan have been entertaining their fans through the Instagram updates posted by the 3 Idiots actor. Kareena often shares the activities of her son along with her own and treats her fans. On Sunday, March 22, the Jab We Met actor had also supported the Prime Minister's initiative of 'janta curfew' along with husband Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. She posted a picture of the duo and captioned it, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew".

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan’s THIS throwback picture is unmissable

Impact of Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 1200 cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 as on date. While 102 have recovered successfully from the deadly virus, 32 people have lost their lives. Be it film shootings, theatres or malls, state governments have advised the citizens to avoid stepping out and follow all precautions like washing hands and other hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus. 

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur make for a stylish mother-son duo | See pics

Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'in house Picasso' Taimur Ali Khan creates a masterpiece

 

 

