'We Need To Help Each Other': Kareena Kapoor Pledges Support To UNICEF, GIVE India & IAHV

Joining the Bollywood bandwagon to contribute to those in dire need of livelihood supplies and essentials for survival, Begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor, along with her husband actor Saif Ali Khan, has pledged her support for them. The Jab We Met actor took to Instagram and posted a note declaring her contribution to the relief funds set by UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and International Association for Human Values (IAHV). The note has been signed as 'Kareena, Saif and Taimur' as they pledge to stand united to lend a helping hand during the crisis.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and their 3-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan have been entertaining their fans through the Instagram updates posted by the 3 Idiots actor. Kareena often shares the activities of her son along with her own and treats her fans. On Sunday, March 22, the Jab We Met actor had also supported the Prime Minister's initiative of 'janta curfew' along with husband Saif Ali Khan and little Taimur. She posted a picture of the duo and captioned it, "My boys doing their bit! Together, let's make the world a better place for us all. Play your part... #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew".

Impact of Coronavirus in India

Meanwhile, India has reported more than 1200 cases of Coronavirus/COVID-19 as on date. While 102 have recovered successfully from the deadly virus, 32 people have lost their lives. Be it film shootings, theatres or malls, state governments have advised the citizens to avoid stepping out and follow all precautions like washing hands and other hygiene practices to prevent the spread of the virus.

