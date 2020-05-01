Kareena Kapoor shares rare picture of 'Tigers' Rishi Kapoor and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi

The demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has shaken the entire nation. The actor breathed his last on April 30, fighting cancer for two years, in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan who was present with Saif Ali Khan for the funeral shared a rare throwback picture. The Fida actress took to her social media and shared a memory of her uncle Rishi Kapoor with father-in-law Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares rare throwback picture on social media

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a monochrome photo of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor with former cricket captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi which seems to be from a cricket match. The beautiful picture shows the two celebrities having a conversation, probably about cricket, and Kareena captioned it saying, "Two Tigers.”

Several fans of the actress poured in their heart over the picture and paid tribute to the great actor. One of the fans wrote that Chintu sir is no more along with crying emoticons. Another user chimed and offered his condolence to the family members and wrote that it’s the time for the family to stay strong and everything will easily pass by. A third user paid tribute to the two legends and wrote that may the soul of the two legends rest in peace.

Apart from this, the actress on April 30, took to her social media account and paid a heartwarming tribute to her 'Chintu uncle' by sharing a picture from the late actor's childhood. Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor, Kareena's father, and Rishi Kapoor can be seen smiling and posing for the camera in this endearing photo. Kareena Kapoor has captioned it with the words, "The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle.

The great actor was admitted after he experienced breathing difficulties on Wednesday night amid his treatment for cancer. Rishi Kapoor's demise comes a day after actor Irrfan Khan passed away in Mumbai. The film fraternity has been jolted into a state of shock as two eminent film personalities passed away within a span of two days.

Family members of Rishi Kapoor released a statement

"Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way."

