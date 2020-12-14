Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Baby Bump In All Its Glory, See Here

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram in order to share a picture of herself where one can see her baby bump. In the image, one can see that Kareena Kapoor Khan is on the sets of her upcoming commercial that she is filming for the sports brand, Puma. The image that can be seen below captures a glowing Kareena Kapoor is wearing an elegant pink sports outfit and proudly flaunting her baby bump on the sets of her next presentation. Khan coupled the photo with the caption "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia".

Here is that image:

This is the first time when Khan has chosen to display her baby bump in its full bare glory. Through the image above, presumably, she is trying to send out a message. The message in question seems to be "Sowing off a baby bump in its entirety is absolutely fine". The post and the message are pretty commendable on Kareena Kapoor Khan's part.

In the past, Kareena Kapoor Khan has been clicked pictures of by the paparazzi when she was at varying stages of her pregnancy. At times, the Angrezi Medium actress herself gave her fans and followers on social media a glimpse of her upcoming second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The pictures have captured her baby bump on camera. Some of Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby bump pics can be found below.

Here are some of those images

(Source: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram)

One of Kareena Kapoor Khan's photos as shared by fan account

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced their second pregnancy at a time when the nation-wide lockdown was in its infancy stages. The two released a joint statement while announcing the arrival of their second child together after Taimur Ali Khan. The second child is due sometime around the end of February or the begining of March next year. On the work front, Khan recently wrapped up filming Lal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

