Kareena Kapoor Khan Pens A Birthday Wish For Her 'beautiful Mother-in-law' Sharmila Tagore

On the occasion of Bollywood actor Sharmila Tagore’s 76th birthday, on December 08, 2020, daughter-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to share an adorable birthday wish for her. Actor Kareena shared a stunning picture of her mother-in-law with her 5.2M Instagram followers, in which Sharmila Tagore can be seen striking a stunning pose. The actor also penned a sweet birthday wish for her mother-in-law. Seeing this picture, fans went all out to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor went on to share a major throwback picture of the birthday girl. In the picture, Sharmila Tagore can be seen giving a candid look as she strikes a stunning pose. The actor can be seen donning a black sleeveless top and black pants. She completed her look with black stone drop earrings and a pair of sunglasses in her hand. She also opted for a high pony hairdo, well-done brows, winged eyeliner and nude lips.

Along with the picture, Kareena also penned a sweet wish for the birthday girl. She wrote, " To one of the most coolest and strongest women I know... happy birthday my beautiful mother-in-law â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ’¯”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Kareena shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things nice wishing the actor and praising the picture. The post went on to receive likes and positive comments from fans. Some of the users went on to wish the actor on her birthday, while some went on to comment on the actor’s photo. One of the users wrote, “Happy birthday to the legend”. While the other one wrote, “such a diva”. Take a look at a few comments below.

About the birthday girl

Actor Sharmila Tagore enjoys a massive fan following and is lauded for her personality and acting skills. Sharmila acted in several Bengali and Hindi films, some of which have gone on to become classics. The actor made her on-screen debut with the film Apur Sansar helmed by Satyajit Ray and then went on to star in several films such as Waqt, Kashmir Ki Kali, Devar, Nayak, An Evening in Paris and many more. Sharmila is also the mother of Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, who are successful actors in the film fraternity.

