Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Picture With Her Girl Gang; Says 'till We All Meet Again'

Kareena Kapoor Khan seems to have missed hanging out with friends during the lockdown. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a picture with her girl gang which included Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and her sister Amruta Arora. She captioned it by saying that she misses them. Scroll down to see the picture.

Kareena Kapor Khan misses her girl gang

The Ra.One star took to Instagram to repost a story shared by Amruta Arora in which she, Malika Arora and Karishma Kapoor were all smiles for the camera. Amruta had captioned the story by tagging the three ladies and also said that it was one of the major missing days. Kareena reshared the picture by saying, ‘Till we meet again’ and added a couple of party emojis.

The picture appeared to be clicked at a party as all the ladies looked ravishing in the picture. Kareena is seen wearing a leopard printed outfit while her sister Karishma is seen wearing a polka-dotted one. Malika Arora stunned in a shimmering dress which she teamed up with red boots while Amruta Arora wore a gorgeous black dress.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek in the actor’s life. She is also quite active on Instagram as she frequently lets her fans know of her whereabouts. She regularly keeps her 4.8 million fans updated about her personal and professional life. Her photos often feature husband Saif Ali Khan. Son Taimur also frequently makes it to her Instagram. She shares the drawings little Taimur does. She also uploads photos of the mischief Taimur does with Saif. He is seen having a lot of fun with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya.

Kareena Kapor Khan has amassed a huge fan following with her performances in numerous films over the years. She has also worked in some of the blockbuster movies of Bollywood. Omkara, Jab We Met, Kurbaan, 3 Idiots and Ki & Ka are some of her most notable works. She also starred in Udta Punjab, Veere Di Wedding and Good Newwz. She will next be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. It is a comedy-drama film helmed by Advait Chandan.

Image courtesy: @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

