Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Pictures Of Fashionista Daughter Stormi Webster; See Here

Keeping Up With the Kardashians fame Kylie Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday, December 17, 2020, to share adorable pictures of her little daughter Stormi Webster which is truly unmissable. In the pictures shared by Kylie, Stormi Webster looks like a total fashionista as she is seen striking some cute poses. Along with the pictures, Kylie penned a sweet note revealing details about her daughter. On seeing this post, fans could not stop gushing over how cute Stormi looks in the pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kylie went on to share some pictures of her daughter Stormi where she looks truly adorable. In the pictures, Stormi can be seen standing beside the orange tree and is strikes some sweet candid pictures. Stormi is seen trying to a hand of some oranges and is quite evident in the last one. Stormi can be seen donning a yellow t-shirt along with quirky white coloured pants. She completed the look with a silver chain and denim shoes.

Along with the picture, Kylie penned a sweet caption for her daughter. She wrote, “life with you and shared a sparkle and yellow heart emoji”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Kylie shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice and happy. The post went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and netizens. Some of the users went on to gush about how cute Stormi looks in the pic. While some went on to thank Kylie for sharing pictures of her daughter. One of the users wrote, “seriously she’s growing so fast”. While the other one wrote, “your child has more style than all of us”. Check out a few comments below.

About Stormi Webster

Stormi was born on February 1, 2018, to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Kylie Jenner is an entrepreneur and a TV personality. She's best known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and the Kylie cosmetics line. Although Travis Scott, on the other hand, is an American rapper known for his songs like SICKO MODE, STARGAZING, Goosebumps, Antidote, and many more. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott keep posting some of Stormi's lovely pictures on their respective social media handles. Kylie recently shared pictures of Stormi which has taken the internet by storm. Take a look.

