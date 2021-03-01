Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Stunning Picture, Fans Spot Saif & Taimur Chilling In Pool

Angrezi Medium actor Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram on Monday, March 01, 2021, to share a stunning picture of her relaxing by the poolside. Along with the picture, the actor also penned a note revealing to her fans that she is back on the gram. On seeing this post, fans have gone on to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a picture of her looking all glamorous. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a post and is pouting for the camera as she takes a selfie. Kareena is seen donning a light blue shirt and completed the look with a jute hat and a pair of quirky sunglasses. She also opted for a middle parting sleek hairdo and no makeup. One can also notice the well-decorated walls in the background.

Along with the picture, the actor also penned a sweet note. She wrote, “Oh hello there... ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸ðŸ‘¯‍â™€ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸Missed you all”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Kareena Kapoor shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users spotted Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in the picture, while some were all gaga about the actor and her newborn. One of the users wrote, “I spy Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in the pool, while the other one wrote, “we missed you too Bebo". Saif and Taimur can be seen enjoying themselves in the pool through Kareena's sunglasses. Some users also commented with many emojis. Check out a few comments below.

A friend of the Kapoors told Spotboye that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are being very careful to not expose their newborn to the media. Despite several rumours, the couple will not introduce their baby to the world via a virtual platform. All being said, according to the couple's acquaintance, it was merely "desktop speculation." According to the source, people were actually fabricating stories to get more views. The internet has also been abuzz with fans trying to guess what would the name of the second child be but there has been no word from the parents.

